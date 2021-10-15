Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $124.86 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) will post $124.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Del Taco Restaurants’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $126.20 million and the lowest is $123.30 million. Del Taco Restaurants posted sales of $120.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Del Taco Restaurants will report full-year sales of $528.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $525.40 million to $530.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $548.68 million, with estimates ranging from $539.30 million to $557.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Del Taco Restaurants.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. Del Taco Restaurants had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $124.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.79 million.

TACO has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Del Taco Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ TACO opened at $9.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Del Taco Restaurants has a 1-year low of $7.23 and a 1-year high of $11.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.36 million, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Del Taco Restaurants’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants during the second quarter worth $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants during the first quarter worth $70,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants during the first quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants during the second quarter worth $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc engages in developing, franchising, owning, and operating dining place. It features made-to-order cuisine both Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. Its menu includes tacos and burritos, Double Del cheeseburgers, crinkle-cut fries, and milkshakes. The company was founded by Ed Hackbarth and David Jameson in 1964 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.

