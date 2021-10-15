Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) Issues Earnings Results

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. Del Taco Restaurants had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 10.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS.

Shares of TACO opened at $9.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $341.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.06. Del Taco Restaurants has a twelve month low of $7.23 and a twelve month high of $11.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Del Taco Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

TACO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

About Del Taco Restaurants

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc engages in developing, franchising, owning, and operating dining place. It features made-to-order cuisine both Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. Its menu includes tacos and burritos, Double Del cheeseburgers, crinkle-cut fries, and milkshakes. The company was founded by Ed Hackbarth and David Jameson in 1964 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.

