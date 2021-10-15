Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $107.97

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $107.97 and last traded at $107.71, with a volume of 1691206 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $106.00.

DELL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. OTR Global raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.82.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.82. The stock has a market cap of $82.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.94.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.21. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 88.70%. The company had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 281,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total transaction of $26,893,891.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total transaction of $19,312,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 556,460 shares of company stock valued at $53,994,693. Corporate insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter worth $27,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the second quarter worth $29,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 3,000.0% during the second quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 172.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

