Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLTNF) Short Interest Up 94.4% in September

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLTNF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a growth of 94.4% from the September 15th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Delta 9 Cannabis stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.33. 4,625 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,350. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.33. Delta 9 Cannabis has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $0.59.

Delta 9 Cannabis Company Profile

Delta 9 Cannabis, Inc is a vertically integrated cannabis company, which engages in the production of medical and recreational cannabis products. Its products include Kali Mist, Brooklyn Sunrise, Sensi Star, and oil and sprays. The company was founded on May 16, 2001 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

