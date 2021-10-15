Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLTNF) Short Interest Up 94.4% in September

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLTNF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a growth of 94.4% from the September 15th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Delta 9 Cannabis stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.33. 4,625 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,350. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.33. Delta 9 Cannabis has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $0.59.
Delta 9 Cannabis Company Profile
