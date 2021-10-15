DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 123,119 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,807,298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $114,330,000 after purchasing an additional 17,811 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 8.3% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 64,897 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,966 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 7.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 327,493 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $20,717,000 after acquiring an additional 23,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter valued at approximately $804,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $56.95 on Friday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.95 and a twelve month high of $69.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.91.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 13.22%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on XRAY shares. TheStreet upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.57.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

