DePay (DEPAY) Price Up 11.9% Over Last Week

DePay (CURRENCY:DEPAY) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 15th. One DePay coin can now be bought for about $2.13 or 0.00003447 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, DePay has traded up 11.9% against the US dollar. DePay has a total market capitalization of $4.44 million and $64,362.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DePay alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001621 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.83 or 0.00067789 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.42 or 0.00110883 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.61 or 0.00070673 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $61,662.87 or 0.99930920 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,837.57 or 0.06219163 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002565 BTC.

About DePay

DePay’s total supply is 62,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,086,652 coins. DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DePay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DePay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DePay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DePay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DePay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DePay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.