Destination Wealth Management Grows Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Destination Wealth Management raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,948 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,358 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $17,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% during the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRK has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Truist initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.18.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock remained flat at $$78.33 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 256,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,321,747. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.76. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.89 and a 12-month high of $85.60.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

