Destination Wealth Management Has $17.72 Million Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Destination Wealth Management boosted its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 330,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Aflac were worth $17,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Aflac by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,236,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,534,717,000 after buying an additional 2,524,018 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Aflac by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,078,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466,836 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Aflac by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,004,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $642,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,100 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Aflac by 219.5% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,516,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Aflac by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,927,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,027,000 after purchasing an additional 916,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

AFL traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.55. The company had a trading volume of 42,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,292,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $37.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $33.37 and a twelve month high of $57.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.48.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is 26.61%.

In other news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 34,778 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total transaction of $1,983,041.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Karole Lloyd purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.21 per share, with a total value of $55,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,035 shares in the company, valued at $2,044,702.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,978 shares of company stock valued at $2,108,556. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Aflac Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.