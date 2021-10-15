Destination Wealth Management Has $17.79 Million Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Destination Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,152 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $17,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Walmart by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 32,130 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,531,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Unified Trust Company N.A. lifted its stake in Walmart by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 3,477 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Walmart by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,058,028 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $149,203,000 after acquiring an additional 12,349 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at $426,000. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 30.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 578,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.84, for a total transaction of $86,736,232.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total value of $1,390,865.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,212,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,033,182 in the last 90 days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $140.30. 117,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,134,630. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.28 and a 52-week high of $153.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.75. The company has a market cap of $391.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.40, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price (up from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Walmart from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.84.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

