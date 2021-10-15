Destination Wealth Management Has $27.77 Million Stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Destination Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 285,912 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 33,395 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $27,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,344,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,821,923,000 after purchasing an additional 869,370 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,579,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,970,472,000 after purchasing an additional 7,339,615 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in The Blackstone Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,319,894 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,216,322,000 after buying an additional 307,477 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in The Blackstone Group by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,084,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,198,766,000 after buying an additional 1,530,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in The Blackstone Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,564,915 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $831,996,000 after buying an additional 170,899 shares during the last quarter. 63.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus bought 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $2,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David Payne sold 3,693 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $476,397.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 215,657 shares of company stock worth $5,046,801 and sold 507,808 shares worth $40,144,228. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BX traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $122.40. The stock had a trading volume of 36,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,469,285. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.76. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.40 and a twelve month high of $136.88. The firm has a market cap of $83.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 26.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.8475 dividend. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 105.66%.

A number of research analysts have commented on BX shares. increased their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price target on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Argus raised their price target on The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.73.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

