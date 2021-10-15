Destination Wealth Management Has $39.23 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Destination Wealth Management raised its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 238,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,513 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.5% of Destination Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $39,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 109.4% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $1.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $161.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,028,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $133.65 and a 52 week high of $179.92. The stock has a market cap of $424.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $168.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.49.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

JNJ has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

