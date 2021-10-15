Destination Wealth Management Has $6.12 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Destination Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 103,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 131,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 94.5% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,272,000 after purchasing an additional 21,538 shares during the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.86.

PepsiCo stock traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $157.66. 95,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,891,375. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.32 and a 52 week high of $159.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $217.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.41.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The company had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.