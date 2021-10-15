Destination Wealth Management Has $8.41 Million Stock Holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Destination Wealth Management raised its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,024 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management owned 0.20% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $8,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 85.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,502,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,767,000 after acquiring an additional 691,462 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,161,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,187,000 after buying an additional 33,012 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 991,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,011,000 after buying an additional 36,911 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 781,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,683,000 after buying an additional 75,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 772,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,563,000 after buying an additional 34,367 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BOND traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,570. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1-year low of $109.01 and a 1-year high of $113.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.82.

