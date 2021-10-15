Destination Wealth Management Increases Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Destination Wealth Management increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $7,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the first quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 18,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Brookmont Capital Management grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 21,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 62.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $143.96. The company had a trading volume of 113,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,823,897. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.01 and a 200-day moving average of $138.66. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $121.54 and a one year high of $147.23. The stock has a market cap of $349.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.48%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Erste Group raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.00.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 207,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.43, for a total transaction of $29,483,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 22,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.75, for a total value of $3,189,606.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,491,021.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 748,024 shares of company stock worth $106,760,698 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

