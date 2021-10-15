Destination Wealth Management Sells 2,714 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Destination Wealth Management trimmed its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,466 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,714 shares during the period. Danaher comprises 1.7% of Destination Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Danaher were worth $43,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 146.3% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.53.

In other Danaher news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,629,977. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 16,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.45, for a total transaction of $4,766,373.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,477 shares of company stock worth $15,439,958. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Danaher stock traded up $1.34 on Friday, hitting $301.77. 75,080 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,399,743. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $316.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $279.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $215.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $211.22 and a 12-month high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

