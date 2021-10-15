Destination Wealth Management Takes $18.39 Million Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Destination Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 154,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $18,393,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.30.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 109,037 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total value of $12,760,600.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,758 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.48, for a total transaction of $206,529.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 121,182 shares of company stock worth $14,239,990 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ICE traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $128.83. The stock had a trading volume of 30,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,353,375. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.41 and a 1-year high of $129.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.28. The company has a market cap of $72.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

