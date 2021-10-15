Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Vossloh (OTCMKTS:VOSSF)

Vossloh (OTCMKTS:VOSSF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VOSSF remained flat at $$54.31 during trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.35. Vossloh has a twelve month low of $54.31 and a twelve month high of $54.31.

About Vossloh

Vossloh AG manufactures and markets rail infrastructure products and services worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Core Components division develops, produces, and markets rail fastening systems for light-rail, heavy-haul, and high-speed lines, as well as urban transport.

