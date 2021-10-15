Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) PT Set at €150.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) received a €150.00 ($176.47) target price from Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on DB1. Credit Suisse Group set a €165.00 ($194.12) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €178.00 ($209.41) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €167.00 ($196.47) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €158.23 ($186.15).

DB1 stock traded down €1.50 ($1.76) during trading on Friday, hitting €145.70 ($171.41). The company had a trading volume of 330,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,992. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €145.19 and a 200-day moving average price of €143.29. Deutsche Börse has a 12 month low of €124.85 ($146.88) and a 12 month high of €152.65 ($179.59). The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.32. The stock has a market cap of $26.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

