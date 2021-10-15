Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” from Analysts

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) have received a consensus rating of “Sell” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.96.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $11.96 price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. AlphaValue lowered shares of Deutsche Lufthansa to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

OTCMKTS:DLAKY opened at $10.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.35. Deutsche Lufthansa has a one year low of $8.27 and a one year high of $15.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported ($1.52) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Lufthansa had a negative net margin of 44.35% and a negative return on equity of 198.47%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Deutsche Lufthansa will post -4.65 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 476,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,163 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Deutsche Lufthansa worth $5,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG engages in the provision of passenger, freight, and cargo airline services. It operates through the following segments: Network Airlines, Eurowings, Logistics, Maintenance Repair Overhaul, Catering and Additional Businesses and Group Functions. The Network Airlines segment comprises Lufthansa German Airlines, SWISS, and Austrian Airlines.

