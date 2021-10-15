Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Short Interest Update

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decline of 72.6% from the September 15th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deutsche Post from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.50.

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

Shares of Deutsche Post stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.33. 62,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,978. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.21 and its 200 day moving average is $65.54. The stock has a market cap of $75.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04. Deutsche Post has a 12 month low of $44.04 and a 12 month high of $72.04.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.46 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Post had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 30.67%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Deutsche Post will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Post Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.