Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Short Interest Update

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decline of 72.6% from the September 15th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deutsche Post from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.50.
Shares of Deutsche Post stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.33. 62,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,978. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.21 and its 200 day moving average is $65.54. The stock has a market cap of $75.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04. Deutsche Post has a 12 month low of $44.04 and a 12 month high of $72.04.
Deutsche Post Company Profile
Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery.
