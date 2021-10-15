Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Short Interest Down 47.0% in September

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,900 shares, a drop of 47.0% from the September 15th total of 64,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 387,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of analysts recently commented on DTEGY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deutsche Telekom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.42.

Shares of DTEGY traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.22. 154,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,299. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Deutsche Telekom has a 52 week low of $14.77 and a 52 week high of $22.23. The company has a market cap of $91.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.71.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. Deutsche Telekom had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $32.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.72 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Deutsche Telekom AG engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services. The Germany segment comprises fixed-network and mobile activities for consumers and business customers in Germany, as well as telecommunications services for carriers.

