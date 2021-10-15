Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Short Interest Down 47.0% in September

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,900 shares, a drop of 47.0% from the September 15th total of 64,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 387,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
A number of analysts recently commented on DTEGY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deutsche Telekom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.42.
Shares of DTEGY traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.22. 154,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,299. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Deutsche Telekom has a 52 week low of $14.77 and a 52 week high of $22.23. The company has a market cap of $91.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.71.
Deutsche Telekom Company Profile
Deutsche Telekom AG engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services. The Germany segment comprises fixed-network and mobile activities for consumers and business customers in Germany, as well as telecommunications services for carriers.
