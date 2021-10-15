DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) EVP Sells $76,921.14 in Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) EVP Chad Patterson sold 141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.54, for a total value of $76,921.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Chad Patterson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 9th, Chad Patterson sold 291 shares of DexCom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.37, for a total value of $157,538.67.

DXCM stock traded down $10.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $544.47. The stock had a trading volume of 465,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,293. The company has a quick ratio of 5.25, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $305.63 and a twelve month high of $579.00. The firm has a market cap of $52.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.71, a PEG ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $534.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $450.30.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 24.45%. The firm had revenue of $595.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.02 million. On average, equities analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in DexCom by 4.3% during the third quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,015 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,799 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 301 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 14,062 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $7,690,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,029 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen reduced their target price on DexCom from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on DexCom from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on DexCom from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stephens raised their target price on DexCom from $468.00 to $546.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on DexCom from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $515.13.

