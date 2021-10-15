Dfyn Network (DFYN) Price Up 10.6% Over Last Week

Dfyn Network (CURRENCY:DFYN) traded up 7.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. One Dfyn Network coin can currently be bought for $0.61 or 0.00000989 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Dfyn Network has traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar. Dfyn Network has a market cap of $17.13 million and $2.77 million worth of Dfyn Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001627 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.07 or 0.00071770 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.01 or 0.00110753 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.52 or 0.00070881 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61,099.77 or 0.99501504 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,814.27 or 0.06211575 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002636 BTC.

About Dfyn Network

Dfyn Network’s total supply is 249,599,675 coins and its circulating supply is 28,215,605 coins. Dfyn Network’s official Twitter account is @_DFyn

