Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 528,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,950 shares during the quarter. Diageo accounts for about 0.6% of Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.09% of Diageo worth $101,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Diageo by 3.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,232,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,858,000 after purchasing an additional 78,891 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Diageo by 3.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,009,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,005,000 after purchasing an additional 73,767 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia raised its holdings in Diageo by 0.8% during the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,604,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,500,000 after purchasing an additional 12,962 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Diageo by 5.0% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,412,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,755,000 after purchasing an additional 67,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AKO Capital LLP raised its holdings in Diageo by 71.2% during the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,282,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,783,000 after purchasing an additional 533,371 shares in the last quarter. 9.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Diageo stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $199.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,816. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $129.16 and a 52-week high of $202.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $194.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.63. The company has a market capitalization of $127.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $2.4803 dividend. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. Diageo’s payout ratio is presently 73.85%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DEO. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, October 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.50.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

