Diamond Price Tops $3.05 (DMD)

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded 7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 15th. One Diamond coin can now be purchased for $3.05 or 0.00004972 BTC on major exchanges. Diamond has a market cap of $11.08 million and approximately $45,465.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Diamond has traded up 4.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001674 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 55.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000008 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 136.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000012 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000050 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.04 or 0.00039215 BTC.

About Diamond

Diamond (CRYPTO:DMD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,636,284 coins. The official website for Diamond is bit.diamonds . The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Buying and Selling Diamond

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

