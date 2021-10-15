Digital Insurance Token Trading 19.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (DIT)

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 15th. Digital Insurance Token has a market cap of $1.07 million and $9.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Digital Insurance Token has traded 19.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Digital Insurance Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Digital Insurance Token alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $274.49 or 0.00464568 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000643 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 25% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000109 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000273 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Digital Insurance Token

Digital Insurance Token is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 coins. The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digital Insurance Token’s official message board is medium.com/@inmediatesg . Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin . The official website for Digital Insurance Token is inmediate.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ditcoin Project is not just another crypto project in the crypto-sphere, it's an ERC20 token whose goal is not to re-invent the wheel, Rather bringing some building stones to foster cryptocurrency adoption globally. Our philosophy lies in 2 Major angles; Firstly educating the masses, and secondly pioneering multiple channels for adoption. Thus our Mission to Promote CryptoCurrency through community and assets building. “

Buying and Selling Digital Insurance Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Insurance Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digital Insurance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digital Insurance Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digital Insurance Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.