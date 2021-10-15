DigitalBits (XDB) Price Tops $0.60

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. DigitalBits has a total market capitalization of $463.05 million and $3.49 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigitalBits coin can now be bought for approximately $0.60 or 0.00000971 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.12 or 0.00314612 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00007808 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001960 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00006570 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000159 BTC.

About DigitalBits

DigitalBits (CRYPTO:XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 777,009,768 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io . DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg

DigitalBits Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

