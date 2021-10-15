Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 125,268 Shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 563,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,268 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $71,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PDD. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 131.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Pinduoduo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pinduoduo by 131.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Pinduoduo by 672.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Pinduoduo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PDD opened at $94.03 on Friday. Pinduoduo Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.12 and a twelve month high of $212.60. The company has a market cap of $116.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -261.19 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $3.07. The firm had revenue of $23.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.53 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. Pinduoduo’s revenue was up 89.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PDD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $168.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $176.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.27.

Pinduoduo Profile

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

