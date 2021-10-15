Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 3,900 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 702,176 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.60% of Carter’s worth $72,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 552,747 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,155,000 after purchasing an additional 6,867 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,710,967 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $152,156,000 after purchasing an additional 538,330 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 609,907 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,239,000 after purchasing an additional 174,956 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Carter’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $857,000.

Shares of CRI opened at $97.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Carter’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.15 and a 1 year high of $116.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.42.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.95. Carter’s had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The business had revenue of $746.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carter’s, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Carter’s in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.00.

In related news, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.91, for a total value of $288,148.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

About Carter’s

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail; U.S. Wholesale; and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

