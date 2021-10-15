Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 161,365 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.44% of Domino’s Pizza worth $75,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DPZ. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 48.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter worth $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 138.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 60.4% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Jessica L. Parrish sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 14,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.44, for a total transaction of $7,666,291.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,358,394.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,710 shares of company stock valued at $36,825,534. 1.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on DPZ shares. downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $480.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, August 16th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $504.00.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $477.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.51, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $503.05 and its 200 day moving average is $463.86. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $319.71 and a 1 year high of $548.72.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $998.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.31%.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

