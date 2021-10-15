Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,124,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,771 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.73% of Altra Industrial Motion worth $73,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AIMC. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 59.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,034,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,259,000 after purchasing an additional 755,677 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 8.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,783,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $376,037,000 after purchasing an additional 465,609 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 742.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 305,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,894,000 after purchasing an additional 269,130 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 84.7% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 568,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,456,000 after purchasing an additional 260,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 9.5% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,800,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,946,000 after purchasing an additional 242,591 shares in the last quarter.

AIMC opened at $54.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.02. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a 1 year low of $38.99 and a 1 year high of $68.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.53.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $488.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.11%.

AIMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.80 target price (down from $74.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.25 target price (down from $70.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $61.80 target price (down from $64.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.48.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

