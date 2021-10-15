Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 2,273 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 354,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.66% of IPG Photonics worth $74,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in IPG Photonics during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IPGP shares. TheStreet raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Bank of America lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $274.50 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IPG Photonics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.96.

In other news, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.07, for a total transaction of $572,182.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.27, for a total value of $79,635.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,047,925. Insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPGP opened at $162.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.95 and a quick ratio of 7.37. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1 year low of $151.27 and a 1 year high of $262.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.63. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.38 and a beta of 1.33.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.10). IPG Photonics had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $371.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

