Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 774 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,365 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.44% of Domino’s Pizza worth $75,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.7% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 19,086 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,903,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.1% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,663 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 14.4% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter valued at approximately $371,000. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 14,480 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.44, for a total transaction of $7,666,291.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,358,394.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jessica L. Parrish sold 100 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,710 shares of company stock valued at $36,825,534 in the last ninety days. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DPZ opened at $477.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $503.05 and a 200-day moving average of $463.86. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $319.71 and a one year high of $548.72. The company has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a PE ratio of 38.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.47.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.13. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $998.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 31.31%.

DPZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, August 16th. cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $480.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $504.00.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

