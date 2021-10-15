Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Position in Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,171,889 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 60,885 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 6.50% of Lydall worth $70,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Lydall by 5,630.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,719 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lydall by 7.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Lydall during the second quarter worth approximately $284,000. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lydall during the second quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Lydall during the second quarter worth approximately $301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Lydall alerts:

Lydall stock opened at $62.09 on Friday. Lydall, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.10 and a 12 month high of $62.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -1,034.66 and a beta of 3.08.

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $221.74 million during the quarter. Lydall had a positive return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 0.07%.

Lydall Company Profile

Lydall, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration, separation, thermal, and acoustical applications. It operates through the following segments: Performance Materials; Technical Nonwovens; and Thermal and Acoustical Solutions.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL).

Receive News & Ratings for Lydall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lydall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.