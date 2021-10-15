Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 698,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 24,991 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.10% of Canadian National Railway worth $73,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 22.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,059,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,241,343,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803,874 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 14.0% during the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 12,161,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,284,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,019 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,673,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,126,260,000 after acquiring an additional 174,248 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 11.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,833,543 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,155,339,000 after acquiring an additional 886,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,711,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $708,049,000 after acquiring an additional 124,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

CNI opened at $121.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.25. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $98.69 and a 12-month high of $128.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $86.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 28.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Canadian National Railway’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a $0.4827 dividend. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.99%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$139.00 to C$144.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Sunday, September 19th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.78.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

