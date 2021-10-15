Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stock Position in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,750,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,264 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 8.42% of HomeStreet worth $71,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in HomeStreet by 48.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 302,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,437,000 after purchasing an additional 98,278 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the second quarter worth approximately $224,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 74.5% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 26,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 11,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 81.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 9,078 shares during the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HMST opened at $42.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $887.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90. HomeStreet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.12 and a 1 year high of $52.46.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $86.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.18 million. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 29.10%. On average, analysts predict that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. HomeStreet’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

In other news, Director Douglas Irvine Smith purchased 10,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.46 per share, for a total transaction of $389,099.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John Michel acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.75 per share, for a total transaction of $302,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

