Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stake in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 859,808 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 39,659 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.12% of Bank of Hawaii worth $72,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BOH. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the second quarter worth $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the second quarter worth $46,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the first quarter worth $74,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the second quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the first quarter worth $202,000. 71.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Dean Y. Shigemura sold 5,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.94, for a total value of $495,455.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total value of $486,438.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,834 shares of company stock valued at $5,035,077. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BOH opened at $82.83 on Friday. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.00 and a fifty-two week high of $99.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.41 and a 200-day moving average of $86.04.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 29.80%. The company had revenue of $167.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. This is a boost from Bank of Hawaii’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 72.54%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

