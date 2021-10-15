Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stake in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 590,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,374 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.11% of Visteon worth $71,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VC. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Visteon by 3.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Visteon by 1.8% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Visteon by 6.4% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Visteon by 2.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Visteon by 10.6% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period.

VC stock opened at $108.30 on Friday. Visteon Co. has a twelve month low of $80.00 and a twelve month high of $147.55. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 106.18 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $610.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.38 million. Visteon had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 14.96%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Visteon Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 8,836 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.12, for a total value of $1,017,200.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,492 shares in the company, valued at $517,119.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VC shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $122.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Visteon from $162.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Visteon from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Visteon from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Visteon from $101.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.73.

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

