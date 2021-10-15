Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stock Holdings in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,418,593 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,351,206 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.57% of CEMEX worth $70,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CX. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CEMEX by 34.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CEMEX by 49.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,940 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the first quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CEMEX by 26.5% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the period. 37.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CEMEX alerts:

Shares of CEMEX stock opened at $7.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.67. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $3.82 and a 1 year high of $9.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.82. The stock has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.67, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.22.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CEMEX had a negative net margin of 3.73% and a negative return on equity of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CX. Citigroup raised shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $9.80 to $9.30 in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank raised shares of CEMEX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.20 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CEMEX from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CEMEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora raised shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.17.

About CEMEX

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX).

Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.