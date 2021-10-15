Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Holdings in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,124,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,771 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.73% of Altra Industrial Motion worth $73,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,783,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $376,037,000 after acquiring an additional 465,609 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,800,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,946,000 after buying an additional 242,591 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,034,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,259,000 after buying an additional 755,677 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 7.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,116,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,770,000 after purchasing an additional 77,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 28.5% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 882,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,847,000 after purchasing an additional 195,708 shares in the last quarter.

AIMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.25 target price (down from $70.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.80 target price (down from $64.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.80 target price (down from $74.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Altra Industrial Motion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.48.

NASDAQ:AIMC opened at $54.04 on Friday. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a twelve month low of $38.99 and a twelve month high of $68.07. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $488.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.91 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.11%.

Altra Industrial Motion Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

