Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,260,407 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 49,836 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.51% of Masco worth $74,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Masco by 267.9% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 493 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Masco by 85.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Masco by 627.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Masco by 256.3% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 741 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Masco alerts:

NYSE:MAS opened at $58.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.83. Masco Co. has a one year low of $51.53 and a one year high of $68.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.19. The stock has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43 and a beta of 1.30.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.10. Masco had a return on equity of 379.98% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.13%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MAS. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Masco from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.57.

Masco Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.