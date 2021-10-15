Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 118.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,631,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 883,287 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.52% of Neogen worth $75,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 100.0% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 100.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 100.0% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neogen during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Neogen by 67.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NEOG opened at $41.37 on Friday. Neogen Co. has a 12 month low of $33.83 and a 12 month high of $48.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 71.95 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.92.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Neogen had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $128.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Neogen Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NEOG. Zacks Investment Research cut Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 27th. TheStreet raised Neogen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

In other news, Director James P. Tobin acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.92 per share, with a total value of $42,920.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven J. Quinlan sold 5,700 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total value of $251,085.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

