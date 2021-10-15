Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $69.97 Million Stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 286,981 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,319 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.06% of Square worth $69,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Square by 308.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Square by 178.4% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 62.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Square stock opened at $247.41 on Friday. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.10 and a 12 month high of $289.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $256.44 and its 200-day moving average is $243.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $113.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.03, a PEG ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.43.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 8,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.20, for a total value of $2,132,094.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.25, for a total value of $2,732,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 410,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,063,104. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 289,381 shares of company stock worth $75,140,618 in the last ninety days. 15.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Square in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Square from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Square from $361.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Square from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Square has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.31.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

