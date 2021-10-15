Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $70.50 Million Stock Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 601,173 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,599 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.48% of Citrix Systems worth $70,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nicholas Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,135,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 705.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 102,312 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $11,998,000 after purchasing an additional 89,605 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,846 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,557 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTXS stock opened at $95.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.67. The stock has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.56 and a 1 year high of $145.19.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $812.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.15 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 237.11% and a net margin of 11.47%. On average, analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.49%.

CTXS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays cut shares of Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Citrix Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.00.

In other news, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total transaction of $70,856.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,126,812.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.96, for a total transaction of $588,382.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,494 shares of company stock valued at $2,219,779. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

