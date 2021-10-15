Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $70.63 Million Holdings in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,583,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 58,722 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.69% of The St. Joe worth $70,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of The St. Joe in the 2nd quarter worth about $258,000. Old West Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The St. Joe by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 41,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of The St. Joe by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of The St. Joe by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in The St. Joe by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JOE opened at $44.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.16 and a beta of 1.09. The St. Joe Company has a 52 week low of $24.70 and a 52 week high of $57.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.50.

The St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $72.20 million during the quarter. The St. Joe had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 8.91%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%.

The St. Joe Company Profile

The St. Joe Co engages in the real estate development and management business. It operates through the following segments: Residential ; Hospitality; and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes across a wide range of price points and sells homesites to builders and retail consumers.

