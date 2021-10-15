Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $70.63 Million Stake in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,583,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 58,722 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.69% of The St. Joe worth $70,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of The St. Joe in the second quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Old West Investment Management LLC raised its position in The St. Joe by 3.5% during the second quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 41,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in The St. Joe by 18.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in The St. Joe by 3.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in The St. Joe by 12.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JOE opened at $44.79 on Friday. The St. Joe Company has a one year low of $24.70 and a one year high of $57.55. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.16 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.50.

The St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The St. Joe had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $72.20 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%.

The St. Joe Company Profile

The St. Joe Co engages in the real estate development and management business. It operates through the following segments: Residential ; Hospitality; and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes across a wide range of price points and sells homesites to builders and retail consumers.

