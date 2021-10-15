Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $70.85 Million Stock Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 878,432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,376 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.61% of Lamb Weston worth $70,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 40,968 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,477 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 85.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Peter J. Bensen purchased 5,000 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.75 per share, for a total transaction of $278,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Jurgensen acquired 2,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.65 per share, for a total transaction of $147,666.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on LW. Zacks Investment Research cut Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Lamb Weston from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.33.

Shares of LW opened at $57.96 on Friday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.18 and a 1 year high of $86.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.97. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.76.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $984.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 58.42% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 43.52%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

