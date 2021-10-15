Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $70.85 Million Stock Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 878,432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,376 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.61% of Lamb Weston worth $70,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 3.7% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 89,292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 8.1% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 359,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,819,000 after purchasing an additional 26,782 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 4.2% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 32,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 555,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,793,000 after acquiring an additional 74,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 146,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Lamb Weston from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.33.

In related news, Director William G. Jurgensen bought 2,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.65 per share, with a total value of $147,666.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Peter J. Bensen bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.75 per share, with a total value of $278,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LW opened at $57.96 on Friday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.18 and a twelve month high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.97.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.18). Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 58.42% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $984.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Lamb Weston’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.52%.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

See Also: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.