Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $71.16 Million Holdings in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,369,486 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 81,490 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.88% of Evolent Health worth $71,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in Evolent Health by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 29,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Evolent Health by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 65,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Evolent Health by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Evolent Health by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

EVH has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Evolent Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.60.

Shares of NYSE:EVH opened at $29.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -35.69 and a beta of 2.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.61 and its 200 day moving average is $22.69. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.44 and a 52 week high of $34.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $222.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.97 million. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 7.28% and a negative return on equity of 3.38%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Evolent Health news, General Counsel Jonathan Weinberg sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total value of $790,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $432,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 150,648 shares of company stock worth $3,682,931. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.