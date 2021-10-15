Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $71.16 Million Stake in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,369,486 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 81,490 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.88% of Evolent Health worth $71,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EVH. Rock Springs Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Evolent Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,189,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Evolent Health by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,912,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,427,000 after purchasing an additional 309,949 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Evolent Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,470,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Evolent Health by 41.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 570,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,518,000 after purchasing an additional 165,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Evolent Health by 125.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 213,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 119,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EVH opened at $29.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.69. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.44 and a 1-year high of $34.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.69 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 7.28% and a negative return on equity of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $222.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.97 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on EVH. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Evolent Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.60.

In related news, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 3,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $80,546.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Jonathan Weinberg sold 8,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $198,178.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,648 shares of company stock worth $3,682,931 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Evolent Health Profile

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

